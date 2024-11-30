Live
DC Rajarshi Shah turns Math teacher!
Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah taught maths to the tenth-grade students of Barampur Zilla Praja Parishad Secondary School in Talamadugu Mandal.
As part of the health school programme initiated by the District Administrator himself, he participated in a programme on the topic of chronic diseases on Friday, and later went to the classroom of the tenth-grade students and examined the abilities of the students.
On this occasion, the District Administrator himself became a teacher and taught mathematics to the students.
The students expressed their happiness with the District Collector becoming a teacher and teaching them lessons.
