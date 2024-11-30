  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

DC Rajarshi Shah turns Math teacher!

DC Rajarshi Shah turns Math teacher!
x
Highlights

Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah taught maths to the tenth-grade students of Barampur Zilla Praja Parishad Secondary School in Talamadugu...

Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah taught maths to the tenth-grade students of Barampur Zilla Praja Parishad Secondary School in Talamadugu Mandal.

As part of the health school programme initiated by the District Administrator himself, he participated in a programme on the topic of chronic diseases on Friday, and later went to the classroom of the tenth-grade students and examined the abilities of the students.

On this occasion, the District Administrator himself became a teacher and taught mathematics to the students.

The students expressed their happiness with the District Collector becoming a teacher and teaching them lessons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick