DC releases revised voters list.

The district Collector BM Santhosh has released the revised voterlist along with the additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorv Chauhan and the representatives of various political parties on Saturday morning at the Collectorate for upcoming parliament elections in 2024.
On this occasion the district Collector BM Santhosh has stated that the complainants and issues on the amended list will be allowed till 22nd January and the final list will be released on 8th Feb .Later he opened the EVM and VV pat storaged godown at PJP camp along with the representatives of the various political parties. And preparations will be made for the upcoming parliament elections.
The Gadwal Tashildar Venkateshwarlu,C section superintendent Naresh, RI Venkatesh, And the representatives of the various political parties were participated in the morning on Saturday.