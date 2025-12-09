DC urges electoral staff not to miss voting

Khanapur: Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah on Monday stated that staff engaged in election duties must compulsorily exercise their voting right through postal ballots.

He inspected the arrangements at postal ballot assistance centres and polling material distribution centres in Utnoor and Indravelli mandals, and gave several instructions to officials.

The Collector emphasised that staff involved in Gram Panchayat election duties must necessarily cast their votes through postal ballots. He reviewed the distribution center arrangements, and instructing officials to set up adequate counters and deploy sufficient staff to avoid any inconvenience. He also enquired about food facilities and ballot box details.

Later, at the Indravelli MPDO office, he examined the polling process at the postal ballot assistance centre and inspected the polling material distribution center at the Indravelli Market Yard. He asked officials for details and reviewed the advance arrangements at the distribution center.

He advised them to seek the help of master trainers to clarify any doubts.