DC warns of action against illegal constructions

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that action will be taken against unauthorised constructions in the municipalities and gram panchayats of the district.

A district level task force committee meeting was held at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Addressing on the occasion, the Collector said that the details of the complaints received against unauthorised constructions in the municipalities and gram panchayats of the district should be recorded in the registers. He said that reports should be submitted about the action taken against illegal constructions.

Owners of multi-storied, commercial buildings and apartments should obtain necessary permits before commencing construction work, and only after that start work, all government rules and safety precautions must be followed during construction. If the works are taken up without giving answers to the notices issued, action has been taken against the owners of the respective buildings under the auspices of the district level task force committee. He said that a report should be prepared with complete details regarding the ventures and layouts without permission, the applications received for permissions should be examined quickly and permissions should be issued in accordance with the rules.