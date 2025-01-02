DCA books 10x more cases in 2024 compared to ’23

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration wing booked as many as 573 cases during the last year compared to 53 in 2023. Most were violations of MRP, fake medicines, and transport of illegal medicines from other States.

The DCA Director-General Kamalasan Reddy met Health Minister C Damodara Rajanarsimha and presented the annual report at his residence here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the DCA was being strengthened in the State. He said 573 cases were registered in 2024 by taking effective and strict action against those involved in banned and counterfeit drugs, MRP violations across the State, and illegal drug rackets being supplied to Telangana from other States. He said in 2023 only 56 cases were registered.

The minister congratulated the DCA officials for taking strict action against those manufacturing and supplying fake medicines and registering cases against the culprits. He directed the officials to identify people running drug rackets in State and register cases against them. Action should be taken against unlicensed medical and pharmaceutical companies. He suggested that people’s awareness should be increased in purchasing medicines. Joint director Ramdan, deputy directors Rajawardhana Chari, P Sarala, drug inspectors Govinda Singh Nayak, Anil Reddy and other officials were present at the release of the report.