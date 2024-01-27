DCA nabs person for running medical shop illegally

Hyderabad: The State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided a medical shop at I S Sadan, Santosh Nagar, which was running illegally without a drug licence, and seized huge stocks of medicines worth Rs 3.2 lakh. According to the DCA, Mohammed Iltefath Ahmed runs a medical shop illegally in Santosh Nagar and sells drugs unlawfully without a drug license. Officials seized 111 varieties of medicines, including ‘habit-forming drugs’ like Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Chlordiazepoxide, and Tramadol, found stocked for sale at the unlicensed premises.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out, and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders. DCA, Telangana, issues drug licences to medical shops and pharmacies in the State for the stocking and selling of medicines as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking of drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with imprisonment up to five years.