DCC bodies across state to be constituted in 2/3 days

Hyderabad: In wake of AICC’s instructions, the PCC is in the final stages of deciding the names of DCC (District Congress Committee) presidents and the list will be out within the next two to three days. The PCC president B Mahesh Goud held one-on-one discussions with in-charges of 13 districts on Monday, while the remaining will be completed the next day.

Mahesh Goud held the deliberations regarding the appointment of new DCC presidents at MLA quarters with in-charges of districts. This follows discussions from July, where party leadership planned to strengthen the organisational framework by forming new DCCs and filling vacant positions of office bearers and also nominated posts.

Party sources say that an official announcement on the district Congress committees will be made in the next two to three days. It may be mentioned here that the PCC Chief has already held meetings with the party-appointed district in-charges, parliament in-charges and assembly in-charges regarding the district committees.

The district committees are being formed as per the AICC’s instructions with the approval of all the leaders. Mahesh Kumar Goud is discussing the final selection of the committees once again to avoid any differences of opinion regarding the committees. Earlier, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the selection of DCC presidents will be transparent and that all village, mandal, and district committees will be completed soon.

The Congress party has initiated the process of constituting district committees along with appointment of mandal presidents about two months back. They also shortlisted the names of candidates in July. All the district incharges who were appointed for 10 erstwhile districts for identifying candidates submitted their report to AICC state incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.