De-silting of Bhadrakali Lake begins

Warangal: The Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya directed the officials to speed up the de-silting of Bhadrakali Lake. Pravinya, Warangal district collector Satya Sarada and municipal commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade inspected the lake where the de-silting work was started on Wednesday.

Both the collectors reviewed the de-silting of the lake with irrigation, revenue and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) officials.

Pravinya directed the officials to submit a detailed report of cost estimates for the de-silting of Bhadrakali Lake. She directed the RDOs to identify the site for dumping the silt. The officials were also told to conduct a meeting with the people seeking to take away silt.

The Collector accepted the officials’ plan to lift 3 lakh cubic meters of silt. RDOs Rathod Ramesh, Satyapal Reddy, irrigation wing CE Ashok Kumar, SE Venkateshwarlu, EE Seetharam, KUDA PO E Ajith Reddy and EE Bheem Rao were present.

It may be mentioned here that the government has decided to turn Bhadrakali Lake into a freshwater lake and restore it to full capacity by emptying, de-silting and filling it with fresh water. Emptying of the lake was started on November 8. The lake was full of silt, sold wastes and water hyacinth.