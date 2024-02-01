Deadline to clear traffic challans extended

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the last date for discounts on traffic challans till February 15, owing to the heavy rush and to ease the financial burden on the general public.

The last date for the discount on traffic challans in Telangana was initially set for January 10, was extended to January 31, and is now further extended for more 15 days. The traffic police have advised those with pending challans against their vehicles to clear them via the e-challan website while the discount lasts.

The discounts on traffic challans are divided according to the category of the vehicle. Once the payment is done, the remaining amount will be automatically waived.

For two- and three-wheelers, if 20 per cent of the challan is paid, the remaining 80 per cent of the pending challan would be waived. For push carts and petty vendors (39b cases), if 10 per cent of the traffic challan is paid, the remaining 90 per cent will be discounted or waived. For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps, and heavy vehicles, if 40 per cent is paid, the remaining 60 per cent will be waived. For Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) drivers, if 10 per cent of the traffic challan is paid, the remaining 90 per cent will be discounted or waived.

In the e-challan portal, the sum of pending traffic challans will be displayed as usual, and depending on the kind and model of vehicle, the discount amount will be available.