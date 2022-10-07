'Deccan Land' released; Geo Heritage Walk-2022 held

Hyderabad: The Deccan Heritage Academy Trust on the occasion of "International Geo-diversity Day-2022 released 'Deccan Land' October 2022 issue featuring the UNESCO site 'Bhimbetka Rock Shelters" at Naubat Pahad on Thursday followed by Geo Heritage Walk-2022.

Prof. Veda Kumar Manikonda, chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy, presided over the programme. Chakilam Venugopal Rao, retired deputy director, Geological Survey of India and Geo-diversity expert, was the guest of honour.

Veda Kumar said that India, specially Deccan region, is endowed with rich geo resources of many landscapes of rocks from ancient to recent age. The State has rich geo-diversity and geo-cultural heritage like Keesaragutta, Rachakonda, Gandhari Kota, Undrugonda, Phanigiri. The Naubat Pahad is a historical, geo-diversity site which needs to be protected. Geo-diversity is the natural range (diversity) of geological rocks, hills, fossils, landforms and hydrological features. Rocks are protected as a natural heritage in Hyderabad, the 2,500 million years back granite rocks of the Deccan Plateau, in which Hyderabad is a part, are amongst the oldest in the world.

There is a need to raise awareness among people about the need to protect geo-diversity and geo-cultural heritage, conserving abiotic nature and safeguarding it. He said there were many heritage sites in the State which need to be inventorised district-wise, listed and to be submitted to the government for notifying them as geo-heritage sites, which will be an on-going process. He said already some sites are inventorised and listed and more are to be listed.

The Deccan Heritage Academy always would be in forefront and has been working to protect the significant geo-diversity and geo-heritage to pave a new path for more sustainable development, said Veda Kumar. He urged the need to preserve the nation's geo-diversity and geo-heritage. Venugopal Rao said "Telangana is a treasure trove of fossils, residual hills. A lot of sites are to be unearthed. The rock formations, which have marks of early human beings inhabitants, assets, inscriptions, should be unearthed and brought into limelight."