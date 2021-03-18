Decision soon on closure of schools: CM KCR

Hyderabad: The State Government is likely to announce closure of educational institutions from class 1 to class VIII in the next two days' time. Stating this during his reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that some cases of corona positive were detected in a few residential schools and hostels. The government was seriously concerned about the health of the students, the parents and the staff. KCR said that the situation in Telangana was much better as compared to some of the neighbouring States as the State Government was taking effective steps to control the virus.

Referring to the issue of announcing the pay-scale to the employees, the chief minister said that the matter was being examined and in next three day's time, he would himself make an announcement in the Assembly.

"We have love towards employees and this was proved during the last PRC. I have told them that the employees would proudly say that they are the ones who are getting the highest salaries in India. The fitment will be liked and welcomed by the employees," he said.

He said the State Government does not want to get involved in conflicts with the Centre on every issue. It believes in administering the State in accordance with the Constitution.

Replying to the criticism by opposition on the loan waiver scheme, the chief minister said that the government had implemented its earlier promise. He assured to provide the state government's share of PM Fasal Bima Yojna soon.

Regarding the issue of 'Podu lands', the chief minister said that it was a complex issue and hence he promised to solve it by bringing machinery to the villages but expressed his helplessness stating that the corona situation prevented the government in organising meetings. He said that the government would bring a new scheme for the Dalits in the budget to be presented in the Assembly on Thursday.

Regarding the petroleum prices, Rao said the TRS government had increased prices just once during the last six years with 2.5 per cent. He said that the prices were not in the hands of the State government.

The chief minister also talked about how the power situation, drinking water supply improved in the State after TRS came to power. Referring to the Dharani portal, he said it was a revolutionary step by the government and there will be no litigation in future. About 3.4 lakh registrations were completed under Dharani.

On the issue of farm Laws passed by the Centre last year, the chief minister said that the government cannot fight with the Centre every time because the government of India is the ultimate government. "The Union Government says that these Acts would benefit the farmers and we have to accept it. Though Agriculture is in concurrent list, we follow whatever the Centre enacts.

We cannot always fight with the Centre. We will be friendly wherever needed. We will run government constitutionally," he said. However, he said that the purchasing centres would be continuing in the State even if the Central Act was implemented.