Decrease in the delimitation process in Southern States will lead to strong people's movement: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that if the seats in the Southern states decrease in the delimitation process, it would lead to a strong people’s movement in the entire southern India.

The BRS leader was responding to a media report that the Lok Sabha seats are likely to be decreased in the southern states in the delimitation process. It is said that the seats are expected to be increased based on the population and if this rule is implemented the seats in the southern states are likely to be decreased in the delimitation process.

This delimitation (if the numbers reported are right) will lead to a strong people’s movement in the entire Southern India



We are all proud Indians & representatives of the best performing states of India



We will not remain mute spectators if the voices and representation of… https://t.co/RJcRZT2BTk — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 25, 2023

A media organization has stated that the current allotment of seats for states was loosely based on the 1971 census. Carnegie Endowments estimates show that if seats are revised on the basis of project population for 2026, some states could gain more seats while others may lose out. The chart released by the organization said that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which had 42 seats will have 34 seats showing a decrease of eight seats after 2026. The highest beneficiary would be Uttar Pradesh which would add eleven seats, Bihar with 10 additional seats, Rajasthan 6 and Madhya Pradesh will have four more seats.

The BRS leader said, “We are all proud Indians and representatives of the best performing states of India. We will not remain mute spectators if the voices and representations of our people in the country’s highest democratic forum are suppressed,” said Rao adding, hope wisdom prevails and Delhi was listening.