Decries hike in LPG cylinder price

Suryapet: Suryapet on Thursday witnessed a women's protest against the increase in the LPG gas cylinder price effected by the Central government. The women's wing leaders of BRS organised a massive protest over the issue, following a call given by CM KCR and Minister Jagdish Reddy against the central government's policies. Thousands of women from across the constituency participated in the protest and demanded withdrawal of the hike.





Municipal chairperson Annapoorna expressed concern that the common people had been suffering ever since the Modi government came to power. She said the move would break the back of poor.





She vowed that the fight would not stop until the gas prices were reduced. While CM KCR was taking up several welfare programmes for the women, the BJP government was putting huge burden on them, she criticised. The protest was attended by Penpahad ZPTC Mamidi Anitha, former municipal chairperson Ganduri Pravalika, councillors, female sarpanches of various villages and others.



