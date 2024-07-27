Dedicated to public welfare

Mahabubnagar: Gavinolla Madhusudan Reddy, commonly known as GMR, has carved a remarkable path to gain people’s trust and gain victory over invincible BRS candidate Ala Venkateshwar Reddy in the recent Assembly elections. From a successful advocate to a dedicated public servant as the MLA of Devarkadra, GMR who has rightly caught the people’s pulse is striving hard to develop Devarkadra constituency in all respects.

Born on May 4, 1971, in Dhamangapur village, CC Kunta mandal of Mahabubnagar district, Reddy’s journey is a testament to his determination and commitment to serving the people.

GMR’s early years were shaped by the disciplined nurturing of his father, Krishna Reddy, who instilled in him the importance of societal service. After completing his schooling in his village, he pursued higher education in Hyderabad, earning a BA and LLB from Padala Ram Reddy College, graduating in 1998. Reddy then embarked on a successful legal career, practicing as an advocate in the Hyderabad High Court until 2018.

Driven by a desire to make a broader impact, Reddy founded the GMR Seva Samithi in 2015. Through this organisation, he initiated various social welfare programmes aimed at uplifting the poor and needy in Devarkadra and other parts of Mahabubnagar district. His commitment to social service led him to join the Indian National Congress in 2018, where he saw greater potential to address the issues facing his community.

Reddy’s political journey quickly gained momentum. By 2022, he had risen to the position of District Congress Committee (DCC) president of Mahabubnagar district. His relentless efforts to highlight and address local issues earned him widespread recognition and support. This dedication culminated in his candidacy for the 2023 General Assembly elections, where he faced the formidable challenge of running against the incumbent BRS MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy.

The election battle was intense, with GMR focusing on exposing the shortcomings and corrupt activities of his opponent. His commitment and strategic campaigning paid off when he secured victory by a narrow margin of 1,392 votes, marking the first Congress win in Devarkadra in a decade.

Today, as an MLA, GMR works tirelessly to fulfill his vision for the development of Devarkadra. With the support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he addresses key issues such as irrigation, agriculture, industry, education, and social welfare. His leadership extends beyond party politics, emphasising the well-being and progress of his constituency. GMR’s journey from the courtroom to the legislative assembly exemplifies his dedication to public service. His story is one of perseverance, resilience, and a deep-rooted commitment to improving the lives of those he represents. As he continues to lead with integrity and vision, GMR remains a beacon of hope and progress for the people of Devarkadra.