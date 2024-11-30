Deeksha Divas celebrations held

Asifabad: Former MLC Naradasu Laxmana Rao said that the Congress government brushed away ten years of golden rule in ten months. On Friday, local MLA Kova Laxmi attended the Deeksha Divas programme organised at the district headquarters on the call of the BRS party state committee. They paid tributes by laying flowers at the martyrs’ stupa in Children’s Park.

Later, they garlanded the statue of Telangana Thalli near the bus stand and from there reached the party office following which the party flag was unfurled. On this occasion, milk was anointed on the portrait of KCR.

Addressing the party workers, the former MLC expressed confidence that the BRS party will come to power in the State again. He said that people will not forget KCR, who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Telangana, who sacrificed his life for the achievement of the State.

He said that KCR, who took a bold decision for the state, has entered the pages of history. He said that November 29 is a day written in golden letters. Meanwhile MLA Kovalakshmi called on the party ranks to widely publicise the Congress government’s failure to implement the six guarantees in the villages.

The MLA danced with women on Bathukamma and Telangana songs. The welfare schemes introduced by KCR during the previous ten years of rule were explained through a screen.