DEFECTED BRS MLAs deny changing party

Hyderabad: Aspart of the ongoing anti defection probe, State Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Saturday concluded the cross-examinations of two key MLAs who defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the ruling Congress. The scrutiny focused on Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Jogulamba Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy.

The duo faced intense questioning from advocates representing the petitioners inside the Speaker’s chambers.

During the hearings, the two MLAs denied any defection, insisting that their meetings with Congress leaders were solely for constituency development purposes.

However, BRS advocates, including those representing petitioner MLA Chinta Prabhakar, presented counter-evidence such as videos of the joining ceremony and statements from party leaders.

Speaking to reporters outside the Speaker’s chambers, Advocate Bharat Kumar revealed that the defecting MLAs had recently met with CM Revanth Reddy to discuss strategies to face the cross-examination. “We have requested the tribunal for footage related to that meeting,” he added, noting that a formal petition to secure the recordings would be filed on Sunday.

“All proceedings today revolved around evidence and cross-examination,” Bharat said he also pointed to the need for additional witness testimonies. The tribunal adjourned the next hearing to October 24.