Degree college forges exam results

Hyderabad: Osmania University has taken stringent action against a private college, Hindi Mahavidyalaya Degree College, for serious violations, including forging academic records and misreporting student results.

According to the officials, an investigation revealed that during the 2019-2022 academic years, the college submitted manipulated results for UG sixth-semester exams. It falsely declared 49 failing students as passed and five passing students as failed. Alarmed by inconsistencies in the tabulation records (TR), the university ordered a comprehensive inquiry. The committee, which visited the college thrice, uncovered shocking irregularities. It found that Commerce papers were evaluated by unqualified Computer Science faculty, and marks lists were forged. Additionally, the college failed to submit critical details, including examination papers, evaluation records, and advanced supplementary exam notifications, said a senior officer, OU.

Specifically, the college misreported results of 13 BCom, 27 BSc, and 9 BBA students who had actually failed. In response, the Standing Committee recommended seizing relevant records and initiating criminal cases against those responsible for forging the Additional Controller’s signature. Osmania University has decided to allow current students to complete their courses under its direct supervision.

However, it has instructed the college to cease UG admissions from the 2025-2026 academic year and continue only PG courses under a non-autonomous status. Final semester exams will now be conducted directly by the University, he added. This action underscores OU’s zero-tolerance policy towards academic misconduct. “Affiliated and autonomous institutions must adhere strictly to OU and UGC regulations. There is no room for compromise when it comes to academic standards, transparency, and compliance,” stated Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University, Prof Kumar Molugaram.