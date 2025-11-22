Delaying information is equivalent to denying justice

Hanumakonda: The sacred responsibility of ensuring accountability and transparency in government schemes lies with the Right to Information (RTI) Act, said State Information Commissioner Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy on Friday.

Speaking at a media conference at the collectorate office, along with DC Sneha Sabareesh, additional collector Venkat Reddy, and Rathod Ramesh, he stated that only through strict implementation of the Act can government schemes truly benefit people. He explained that based on the RTI applications received, districts across the State have been categorised. Review meetings are being conducted to ensure timely resolution of RTI applications.

He said that from May 2024 till now, around 5,000 applications have been resolved.

“Delaying information is the same as denying justice,” he emphasised. After the Information Commissioners assumed their responsibilities, pending RTI applications across 17 districts in the State were completely resolved, he said. Applications related to 13 government departments have also been fully addressed.

In Hanumakonda district, 340 RTI applications were pending; 46 were resolved immediately, he said. The remaining applications will be resolved soon. Efforts are underway to ensure effective implementation of the Act across the State. All pending applications are expected to be resolved by the coming March. The Information Commission has already toured 17 districts and resolved RTI applications completely. Applications in the remaining districts will also be cleared as quickly as possible.