DElEd exam tomorrow

Hyderabad: Board of School Education, Telangana, has released the exam date for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed),batch 2022-24.

A release said on Thursday that the exam will be conducted on July 23 in two shifts (first shift for Telugu medium from 10 am and 12 pm and second shift for English and Urdu medium from 3 pm and 5 pm).

The candidates should report to exam centre by 8:30 am for the first shift and for the second shift by 1:30 pm.

The hall-tickets of eligible candidates are available on website www.bse. telangana.gov.in.

Students and principals can log into the website duly selecting their district, name of the institute and candidate's name respectively to download the hall-tickets, said a senior officer.