Delete site showing damaged Muthyalamma idol

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday directed the CEO, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Delhi, to delete objectionable URL, website immediately showing video of damaged idol of goddess in the Muthyalamma temple, Secunderabad.

He directed the Marredpally SHO to take action on the petitioner’s complaint immediately strictly in accordance with law and adjourned the writ for further instructions. Justice Reddy directed the petitioner to furnish relevant papers along with the complaint to SHO for necessary action.

The judge was hearing the writ filed by advocate Immaneni Rama Rao of West Marredpally, aggrieved by the inaction of the CEO of ICCCC in initiating action in prohibiting/ restraining, restricting access preventing public viewing the URL, website showing a person entering the temple and damaging the idol. This is creating a hostile environment in the State against a section of society , leading to law and order issues and communal disharmony.

The petitioner’s counsel said though the complaint was forwarded to the SHO by the CEO to act against the perpetrators damaging the idol no action was taken. Justice Reddy agreed with his contention that despite the complaint no action was taken by authorities.

The counsel informed the court that the acts of “Islamic State of Khorasan Province” for cyber terrorism spreading terror ideology through websites styled Voice of Khurasan and TKD Monitoring the Khurasan Dairy” are not only in Telangana, but across the country. This is creating an hostile environment in the country and disturbing communal harmony in State.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to November 5.

Notices issued to State & Centre; writ to suspend GO 33 constituting Indiramma Committees at gram panchayat level

On Tuesday the single bench of Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka issued notices to the Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings), MD Telangana Housing Corporation Ltd and secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, directing them to respond by October 28 furnishing reasons for constituting Indiramma Committees without reference to grama sabhas and ward committees for providing houses to the eligible poor.

The judge adjudicated the writ filed by A Maheshwar Reddy, BJLP leader, seeking a direction to suspend GO 33 dated October 11 issued by the Secretary ( Transport, Roads and Buildings) constituting Indiramma Committees at gram panchayat level and ward level for implementing the beneficial scheme of Indiramma Indlu Programme without reference to the gram sabhas and ward committees.

The petitioner’s counsel said members of the Indiramma Committees were nominated by the MPDO/municipal commissioners, who are a part of the government. It is done in consultation with the in-charge minister of the district, whereas the decisions on implementation of the beneficial scheme for the public are taken by the members of the gram sabhas, which is missing in the GO.

Through the GO the government intends to provide houses to the poor. The beneficiaries who will be selected by the committee will select only those persons, who are in favour of the party in power and this will defeat the purpose for which the GO is issued. The decision is in violation of 73rd constitutional amendment of the constitution and Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, the counsel pointed out. Hearing adjourned to October 28.