Delhi Liquor scam case: Kejriwal & Kavitha served notices by ED and CBI

Hyderabad: The Delhi Liquor case has created a sensation across the country with many turns. Matters like ED issuing notices to accused leaders. However, the ED has once again issued summons to AAP's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor scam case. ED has issued notices for the seventh time regarding money laundering in the liquor case. The ED had asked Kejriwal to attend the hearing on February 26 and had already issued six notices to Kejriwal in the Delhi Liquor case which Kejriwal did not attend even once. AAP alleges that it is illegal to send notices for hearing when the liquor case is in court.

Kejriwal had earlier reacted seriously to the ED notices. He expressed anger that ED is sending notices as part of a conspiracy to arrest him. The ED has approached the court regarding Kejriwal's failure to appear for the hearing in the money laundering case after six notices were given and he did not appear. Kejriwal attended the court proceedings through video conference as the court issued summons on the ED complaint recently and requested to attend further investigation. The court agreed and adjourned the next hearing to March 16. Meanwhile, ED has issued summons to Kejriwal for the seventh time.

On the other hand, CBI has also issued notices to BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case. On the day when Delhi CM was called for investigation by ED, Kavitha was also given notice to attend the investigation on 26th. As part of the investigation, CBI officials came to Hyderabad earlier and questioned Kavitha at her house. ED officials were called to Delhi twice and questioned. But she approached the Supreme Court saying that there is flexibility in the law to interrogate the woman at home. The Supreme Court has adjourned the case to the 28th of this month. Before this, the issue of CBI notices to Kavitha and her presence in the investigation became a topic of discussion.

On February 26 last year, the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested in the same Delhi Liquor case. Again, on the same date, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is interes being summoned by ED and CBI for Kavita. It is known that Kavitha has no chance to consult legal experts once again on CBI notices. Also, it remains to be seen whether Kejriwal will go to trial this time as per what he told the court.