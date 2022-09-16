Delhi Liquor Scam: ED raids 40 locations across Country, 20 in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate officials once again held raids at 40 locations across the nation in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. According to the sources, the ED officials from 25 teams are conducting searches in Hyderabad, Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Chennai.

It is learnt that the searches are going on at 20 places in Hyderabad. The search operations are going on the premises of distributors, vendors and middlemen who are suspected to be linked with the case.

The ED officials are conducting searches at Ramachandran Pillai's house and companies (director of Robin Distilleries Pvt Ltd.), residences and offices of Abhishek Rao and G Premsagar.

Earlier the ED officials raided houses in 35 locations across the nation.