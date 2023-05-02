Delhi Liquorgate: ED charge-sheets Kavitha, husband

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed its third charge sheet in the Delhi Liquorgate which now gives yet another new twist to the case. The charge sheet not only contains the name of BRS MLC K Kavitha but also that of her husband Anil Kumar and her close associates.

The ED named Phoenix Srihari and Kavitha’s close associates V Srinivasa Rao, Srujan Reddy, Mutha Goutham, Thakkallapally Lupin, BV Nageshwara Rao, Ravishanker Chitti, Dandu Rajesh, Ravi Varma Raju, KVSP Raju and Anil Raju in the charge sheet. It also mentioned the names of companies Phoenix Group, Engrowth Capital, Creative Developers, Andhra Prabha Publications and India Head.

The ED alleged that Kavitha gave her share of money to Indo Spirit through Arun Pillai. They claim that there is solid evidence regarding the scam’s players and masterminds.

The charge sheet said that Kavitha had allegedly bought valuable lands at cheaper prices from the realty company Phoenix in Hyderabad. The ED further said that Kavitha had bought lands from Engrowth Capital which is owned by the Phoenix in Hyderabad. The company CEO Srihari and Kavitha’s husband Anil were partners in the realty business. Srihari helped the BRS leader to purchase the lands, ED said.

According to the probe agency, these disclosures were made by Kavitha’s Chartered Accountant Butchi Babu and South Group head and key accused in the Delhi liquor scam Arun Ramachandra Pillai during interrogation. It said they disclosed all the details of land purchases by Kavitha and that she was one of the company representatives in the Indo Spirit company, the charge sheet said.

The South Group, they said, was allegedly represented by Kavitha, M Srinivas Reddy, his son Raghava. Aurobindo Pharma full-time Director Sharat Chandra Reddy received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore hawala money in the liquor scam.

Kavitha, as a partner, allegedly provided investments to Pillai in the Indo Spirit company which earned nearly Rs 192 crore profits in the Delhi liquor business, ED said.