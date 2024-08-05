Delhi Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Kavitha's Default Bail Petition

In a significant development in the ongoing Delhi Liquor Scam Case, BRS MLC Kavitha remains behind bars with no immediate relief in sight. The Rouse Avenue court, which has previously dismissed multiple bail petitions, has adjourned the hearing on her default bail petition to August 7.

Presiding Judge Kaveri Bhaveja agreed to the adjournment after Kavitha's lawyer requested additional time, citing the unavailability of a senior advocate. In response, Judge Bhaveja scheduled the next hearing but has left tensions running high within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regarding the proceedings in Rouse Avenue court.

As the case continues to unfold, anticipation mounts over the implications it may hold for both Kavitha and her party.