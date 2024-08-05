  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Kavitha's Default Bail Petition

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Kavithas Default Bail Petition
x
Highlights

n a significant development in the ongoing Delhi Liquor Scam Case, BRS MLC Kavitha remains behind bars with no immediate relief in sight.

In a significant development in the ongoing Delhi Liquor Scam Case, BRS MLC Kavitha remains behind bars with no immediate relief in sight. The Rouse Avenue court, which has previously dismissed multiple bail petitions, has adjourned the hearing on her default bail petition to August 7.

Presiding Judge Kaveri Bhaveja agreed to the adjournment after Kavitha's lawyer requested additional time, citing the unavailability of a senior advocate. In response, Judge Bhaveja scheduled the next hearing but has left tensions running high within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regarding the proceedings in Rouse Avenue court.

As the case continues to unfold, anticipation mounts over the implications it may hold for both Kavitha and her party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X