Live
- Saheb Malik and Vaidehi Chintan Desai Unveil a New Entertainer: Trailer Out for "Natvar Urfe NTR"
- Did you make thousands of crores by growing potatoes, onions, DCM asks Kumaraswamy
- Clear illegal resorts first; future generations will not forgive if we don’t wake up now: Minister Khandre
- Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif targets gold, asks for an end to 'gender bullying'
- SIMBAA set for release August 9th
- Wayanad disaster: 31 unidentified bodies, 158 body parts to be interred after prayer
- Task force to set up steel plant in Keonjhar
- Engineer with 85 plots arrested
- CM to release AP vision document on Oct 2
- Dr Chinara’s body reaches home
Just In
Delhi Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Kavitha's Default Bail Petition
Highlights
n a significant development in the ongoing Delhi Liquor Scam Case, BRS MLC Kavitha remains behind bars with no immediate relief in sight.
In a significant development in the ongoing Delhi Liquor Scam Case, BRS MLC Kavitha remains behind bars with no immediate relief in sight. The Rouse Avenue court, which has previously dismissed multiple bail petitions, has adjourned the hearing on her default bail petition to August 7.
Presiding Judge Kaveri Bhaveja agreed to the adjournment after Kavitha's lawyer requested additional time, citing the unavailability of a senior advocate. In response, Judge Bhaveja scheduled the next hearing but has left tensions running high within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regarding the proceedings in Rouse Avenue court.
As the case continues to unfold, anticipation mounts over the implications it may hold for both Kavitha and her party.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS