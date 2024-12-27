Demand to Construct District Court Complex at PJP Camp in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: The advocates of Gadwal Bar Association, supported by the Aiza All-Party Committee, TPRTU, CPI, and other public organizations, are fighting for the construction of the district court complex at the PJP Camp area. The ongoing protest, which has now entered its 12th day, opposes the decision to build the court complex at Anantapuram hills, an inaccessible location 12 kilometers away from Gadwal town.

Advocates Boycott Duties

The Gadwal Bar Association has been boycotting court duties, demanding that the district court complex be constructed within the PJP Camp area, where the Collector and SP offices are already located. They argue that the proposed site in Anantapuram hills lacks basic amenities, transportation facilities, and security for litigants. It is seen as an unjust and inconvenient choice, aimed at benefiting realtors rather than the public.

Concerns Over Accessibility and Transparency

The PJP Camp spans 60 acres, but details of land allocation have not been disclosed to the public. Advocates have demanded a comprehensive survey and the release of maps to understand the land distribution. They pointed out that allocating 10 acres for the court complex within the PJP Camp is feasible and would benefit the public by providing easy access to all administrative offices in one place.

Opposition to Anantapuram Hills Site

The proposed site in Anantapuram hills, situated two kilometers away from the main road, poses significant challenges. Litigants traveling from remote areas would face difficulties due to poor connectivity and overcrowding during weekly markets and religious events. The advocates emphasized that this decision prioritizes real estate interests over public convenience and development.

Past Instances Highlight Mismanagement

The protestors recalled past instances where inaccessible infrastructure, like the PG Center and 300-bed hospital, was constructed in remote locations, rendering them underutilized. They also criticized the misuse of land meant for the poor in the name of development projects.

Advocates Demand Clarity and Action

The Gadwal Bar Association criticized the lack of proper justification from the district administration for not allocating land within the PJP Camp. They requested a white paper on the 60-acre land allocation, highlighting that only 20 acres are needed for the Collector's office, SP office, and other administrative offices.

The association also pointed out that the Secretariat for 33 districts in Telangana occupies only 27 acres, making it unreasonable to deny 10 acres for the district court within the PJP Camp.

Unified Call for Action

Various political parties, public organizations, intellectuals, and citizens have come together to demand that the district court complex be constructed within the PJP Camp. They have pledged to continue the fight until the demand is met, emphasizing that development should be aligned with public convenience and accessibility.

The advocates vowed to persist with their protest until justice is served, ensuring that the district court is constructed at the PJP Camp, thereby supporting Gadwal town's overall development and ensuring accessibility for all stakeholders.