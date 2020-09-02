Demand to form Huzurabad as a district named after PV gets shriller

Karimnagar: PV Huzurabad Zilla Sadhana Samiti representatives have demanded the government to make Huzurabad as a separate district in the name of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, who ruled the country with good governance and brought name and fame to it by bringing several reforms.

As the government was observing the birth centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao on a grand note across the State and in the country, the representatives faxed a letter to Keshava Rao, the Chairman of PV Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee, and to all important leaders of the ruling TRS requesting them to take initiation for making Huzurabad a separate district titled after PV Narasimha Rao.

Reminding that the TRS government had declared some areas as separate districts without public demand from that areas, they questioned why the government is not carving Huzurabad as a separate district when everyone of this region are demanding for it. Before 1952, Huzurabad was a separate division with Parkal, Sultanabad, Manthani regions. In 1962 with the new Panchayat Raj Act, it was made as a village panchayat.

After PV became the Prime Minister, the mandal attracted the world's attention since he PV was born in Vangara, which falls under Huzurabad mandal and his childhood education was completed in this mandal.

They said that Huzurabad is famous for its weekly cattle fair in Telangana. With 11 mandals, 7.5 lakh population, 132 revenue villages, 196 village panchayats, Huzurabad is the best choice to make it into a separate district. Geographically, politically, socially, culturally also, this region has all kinds of resources to be made as a separate district in the name of PV Narasimha Rao.

The State government, which has released Rs 10 crore for celebrating the birth centenary of former Prime Minister, then why it is hesitating to announce Huzurabad as a separate district on his name, Huzurabad constituency people questioned.

Located between Karimnagar and Warangal districts, Huzurabad is developing enormously for the past few years in all sectors. With railway stations in Jammikunta, FCI godowns, rice mills, seed mills, oil mills, SRSP water resources, Huzurabad can be considered as one ofthe biggest constituencies present in Telangana State.

PV is the only leader, who became Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh and Prime Minister of India without involving in caste politics and using money. He was a widely revered patriotic statesman and with his skills, he successfully tackled inter-party differences and took decisions with an iron fist and was popularly known as the 'Chanakya of Modern India'.

The Association has forwarded the letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Keshava Rao, Vinod Kumar, ZENCO CMD D Prabhakar, BC Commission Vishnu das, Gopal Rao and Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Eatela Rajendar, Rajya Sabha Member Captain Laxmikantha Rao and BC Commission Chairman Krishna Mohan Rao requesting them to take initiation in making Huzurabad as a separate district titled as PV Narasimha Rao.

PV Huzurabad Zilla Sadhana Samiti representatives G Sammi Reddy, G Swamy Reddy, V Vasu, Shyam, V Gopal Rao, Vishnudas Gopal Rao, Velpula Ratnam, Ch Janardhan, A Sammaiah, P Eshwar Reddy, K Srinivas Reddy, G Venu, Hanumanthu Goud, B Rajaiah and M Raju were present along with others.