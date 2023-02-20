Demand to suspend SI for attending BRS meet at Suryapet

Hyderabad: Alleging that there was growing nexus between the police and ruling BRS leaders across the State, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday demanded the government to suspend the SI who attended the BRS meeting at Suryapet.

In a statement, he claimed that many police officials were openly operating like TRS activists and targeting the Congress partymen. He said Sub-Inspector Krishna Reddy attended the BRS party meeting at the house of Chintalapalem sarpanch in Suryapet district. The meeting was held under local BRS MLA Saidi Reddy.

"The same SI illegally beat Congress activists from Nakkagudem, Peekla Naik Thanda and Thammavaram villages on different dates last week," he added. Reddy said the SI also filed false cases against tribals of Peekla Naik Thanda and Congress leaders of Thammavaram village in the last couple of weeks. He demanded the SI be suspended immediately.

"I have personally pointed out many instances wherein some police officials harassed Congress activists and implicated them in false cases. However, no action has been taken against them. This is a dangerous trend and must be stopped immediately," he said.

"Despite many complaints to Suryapet SP Rajender Prasad and other district-level officials, some police officials in Nalgonda LS constituency are going berserk at the instance of local MLAs. They are working like henchmen of local BRS MLAs instead of acting like uniformed men on public duty," he alleged.

The MP said some local police have been assisting the BRS MLAs and followers in land-grabbing. "Nearly 46 acres of prime government land worth more than Rs 100 crore was grabbed by the local BRS MLA and his followers. Local RDO Venka Reddy told me that the Revenue department was aware of the land-grabbing and have documentary proof. But the local police officials are not cooperating with him to take back government land from the grabbers," he said.

He alleged "the local MLA is maintaining a gang of rowdies who are harassing the Congress sympathisers and the public. Despite my many complaints, local police officials did not take any action."

"Congress party will come to power in the next elections; I will ensure that such police officials are punished for not doing their duty and showing political bias. If police officials are so convinced with the BRS policies, then they should resign and join the ruling party," he said.