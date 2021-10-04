Dengue being treated under Aarogya Sri: Harish Rao

Telangana: Minister Harish Rao said that the dengue fever is being treated under Aarogya Sri in Telangana and even the private hospitals will be also be directed on the same soon.



He said that both Aarogya Sri and Ayushman Bharat are being implemented in Telangana as some case are not covered under Aarogya Sri. The Telangana government has spent Rs 259,51,42,842 crore for Ayushman Bharat which was launched in the state on May 18.

"With Ayushman Bharat, only few people are benefitted in the state. Medical services are provided only to 26.11 lakh families and 87.50 lakh families will be provided medical services under Aarogya Sri. Between 2014-21, around 39.86 lakh people were treated under Aarogya Sri," Harish Rao said.

The minister said that around 60 lakh families will be distanced from the medical services if Ayushman Bharat is fully implemented in the state and that is why the government thought of not launching the scheme in Telangana. However, some cases which have not been covered under Aarogya Sri have been covered under Ayushman Bharat and therefore, the government is implementing both the schemes in Telangana.

So far, 1,18,247 people were treated under Ayushman Bharat for which the government spent Rs 259.51 crore.