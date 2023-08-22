Live
Denied ticket, Rajaiah bursts into tears
Rajaiah won from this constituency in 2014 and 2018 from BRS. But this time this ticket went to MLC Kadiam Srihari
Hyderabad: MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah burst into tears as he did not get a Ghanpur ticket to contest from the constituency. He had a meeting with the activists at the camp office on Tuesday. While talking to them in this order, he suddenly started crying.
Later, along with the activists, he lay down in front of the statue of Ambedkar and wept bitterly. Rajaiah who is station Ghanpur MLA did not get ticket this time. Rajaiah won from this constituency in 2014 and 2018 from BRS. But this time this ticket went to MLC Kadiam Srihari.
Speaking in the workers' meeting, he said that KCR told him that he would be given a higher position. He promised that he would be given a better position than his current position and he said that he will respect the leader's word and move forward.
He made it clear that he will not cross the line drawn by KCR and will follow his orders.