DEO asks officials to step up checks across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose on Tuesday directed election officials to carry out checks across the city in view of the model code of conduct in force.

At a review meeting with RBI, Income-Tax, Vigilance, RTA and NCB officials at GHMC headquarters, the DEO said, as per directions of the Election Commission, parcel, courier, train checking, and surveillance at the border should be carried out on a large scale to prevent movement of cash and liquor in Hyderabad district.

Rose said CCTV cameras should be installed at all wine shops and monitored through the control room. Special measures should be taken to identify the hot spots across the district by the Excise department. “All go-downs should be checked and CCTV cameras installed.”

He said checks should be carried out through 18 integrated check-posts. Details of large amounts of cash transactions in the last six months through RBI and post offices should be secured. Money transfers through UPI (Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm) should be provided.

The DEO said the I-Tax department will take action on cash transactions exceeding Rs.10 lakh. Details of cash transactions exceeding Rs.10 lakh and large money transfers should be secured. Sources of cash should be identified and provided by the banks.

He said surveillance and cameras should be installed on vehicles depositing cash in ATMs. Illegally transported cash should be seized, and information provided to the District Grievance Cell. I-T officials should take up full investigation into suspected cash transactions.

The RTA officials said they will deploy staff at 18 check-posts. The head of NCB said extensive checks should be carried out on drugs being transported from Ghatkesar. He said surveillance should be maintained at places where cigarettes and ganja are supplied. Intelligence officials said inspection should be carried out on industrial units, godowns.

To keep a vigil on gold and silver smuggling, checks should be carried out in wholesale markets through e-waybills and FMCG. In cash seizures by the District Grievance Cell, vehicle numbers and time should be recorded.