Depressed over wife's death, elderly man ends life in Yadadri Bhongir

Depressed over wife's death, a 65-year-old man committed suicide here at Aregudem in Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhongir district. The deceased was identified as Pisati Mara Reddy (65).



Getting into details, Mara Reddy's wife Pisati Pillamma (60), committed suicide after being depressed over various health issues, she is suffering from. Unable to bear his wife's loss, Mara Reddy hanged himself from the ceiling.

Local residents who did not notice Mara Reddy since morning broke the door of his house after there was no response from him. They found him dead and informed the police. The police shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case.