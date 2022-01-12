Depression over health condition, lawyer ends life in Karimnagar

A lawyer who returned home from London on a leave has committed suicide due to his health condition. He was found hanging at his home in Jyothinagar of Karimnagar on Wednesday morning.



Going into details, Arvind Prasad (33), was pursuing law in London and returned to home to visit his parents. However, on learning that he was suffering from an illness, Arvind slipped into depression and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

It is learned that Arvind practiced as an advocate in the high court and later he joined Telangana police academy as a guest lecturer. Two years ago, he got married but the couple parted their ways soon due to the disputes.

Six months ago, Arvind went to London to pursue LLM and returned to his home 10 days ago. He was supposed to leave in three days. However, on Tuesday morning, Arvind's mother, Surekha went to his room on the first floor found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

On learning his son's death, Surekha tried to commit suicide by cutting her wrist but was stopped by the relatives.

The police recovered a suicide letter which said that he had a surgery in head two years ago and since then, he was suffering from severe headache once in a while. Based on Surekha's complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.