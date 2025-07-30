  • Menu
Deputy CM along with speaker attends development programs in Tandur

Deputy CM along with speaker attends development programs in Tandur
In a significant event for the Tandur constituency, Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar joined Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Chief Whip Patnam Mahender Reddy, and local MLA B. Manohar Reddy, to participate in various development programs.

The gathering underscored the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and services in the region, highlighting a collaborative effort among prominent political leaders to enhance the quality of life for residents in Tandur.

sidekick