- Property transfer to be made easy with ‘Auto Mutation’
- India should find a way to include Kuldeep for fifth Test: Parthiv Patel
- X Rolls Out WhatsApp-Inspired Features to Enhance DM Experience
- Burglar held, gold ornaments worth Rs 27L recovered
- Sheep distribution scam case: ED conducts searches in Hyderabad
- Gold conch & disc donated to Lord
- Tight security for Jagan’s Nellore visit
- 2 VSU faculty members receive awards
- From obscurity of remote village to world stage: Merugu Sandhya conquering world with her singing prowess
- Couple donates their house to TTD
Deputy CM along with speaker attends development programs in Tandur
In a significant event for the Tandur constituency, Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar joined Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Chief Whip Patnam Mahender Reddy, and local MLA B. Manohar Reddy, to participate in various development programs.
The gathering underscored the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and services in the region, highlighting a collaborative effort among prominent political leaders to enhance the quality of life for residents in Tandur.
