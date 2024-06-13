Live
- Group-I Mains from Oct 21-27
- TG PGECET-2024 held peacefully
- Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi among galaxy of stars at Naidu’s swearing-in
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 13 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 13 June, 2024
- Rise in pass % in TG TET 2024 results
- Alampur MLA fails to meet people’s needs
- Ponnam reviews monsoon preparedness plan
- After Summer Break....Students back to school to study with books, buddies
- Chandrababu sworn in as Chief Minister for 4th term
Just In
Deputy CM Bhatti travels by Palle Velugu bus
Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu travelled by Palle Velugu RTC Bus in Khammam on Wednesday. On the occasion, he interacted with women passengers and...
Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu travelled by Palle Velugu RTC Bus in Khammam on Wednesday. On the occasion, he interacted with women passengers and enquiries about the free bus service and government programmes.
He travelled from Khammam old bus stand to Bonakal mandal Jagannadhapuram village on Wednesday evening. He also elicited people’s views on various issues. On boarding the bus, he bought a ticket like a common man, which attracted everyone’s attention.
Janamma and Anantamma of Nagulavancha village informed the minister that because of the free service, they were able to save some money. Later, speaking to the local media, he said the women in the state were very happy with the facility.
He informed that the RTC procured more than 300 new buses to provide the service. He said that the aim of the government was to develop women economically. He said that the weaker sections of the state were being provided economic assistance in many ways. He said the 6 promises made in the election would be adhered to.