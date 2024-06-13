Deputy CM Bhatti travels by Palle Velugu bus

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu travelled by Palle Velugu RTC Bus in Khammam on Wednesday. On the occasion, he interacted with women passengers and enquiries about the free bus service and government programmes.

He travelled from Khammam old bus stand to Bonakal mandal Jagannadhapuram village on Wednesday evening. He also elicited people’s views on various issues. On boarding the bus, he bought a ticket like a common man, which attracted everyone’s attention.

Janamma and Anantamma of Nagulavancha village informed the minister that because of the free service, they were able to save some money. Later, speaking to the local media, he said the women in the state were very happy with the facility.

He informed that the RTC procured more than 300 new buses to provide the service. He said that the aim of the government was to develop women economically. He said that the weaker sections of the state were being provided economic assistance in many ways. He said the 6 promises made in the election would be adhered to.