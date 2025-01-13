Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka promises comprehensive development of Palamuru dist

Nagar kurnool : Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited Nagarkurnool district on Sunday and participated in several development programs. He laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 33/11 KV substation in Pothireddypally village of Thimmajipet Mandal. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, MP Mallu Ravi, MLAs Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Chikkudu Vamsikrishna, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Megha Reddy, and MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy were present at the event. Later, Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated the Markandeya Lift Irrigation Project in Bijinapally Mandal, which aims to provide irrigation water to farmers. He also laid the foundation stone for 33/11 KV substations in Palem, Thadur Mandal’s Indrakal village, and Sripuram village in Nagarkurnool Mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the state government’s primary goal is to make Palamuru district flourish with greenery. The government will spend ₹1 lakh crore over the next five years for the comprehensive development of the district. He assured that the government is committed to utilizing every drop of water from the Krishna River to provide drinking and irrigation water.

Elaborating on the welfare schemes for farmers, Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the investment support under the RythuBharosa Scheme will be increased from ₹10,000 to ₹12,000. He added that the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa Scheme, which provides ₹12,000 annually to landless poor agricultural laborers, will commence on January 26. The government is also providing 200 units of free electricity to every household under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme, with ₹12,000 crore being allocated to the electricity department annually. Additionally, the government is bearing the cost of crop loss compensation and crop insurance premiums on behalf of farmers.

For women’s financial empowerment, Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the government will provide interest-free loans amounting to ₹1 lakh crore over the next five years. He also emphasized involving women in solar power production, aiming for 10 megawatts of solar electricity production, to enable them to achieve financial stability.

The Deputy CM concluded by promising that the government is determined to develop Palamuru district in all sectors over the next five years. He assured that the government is dedicated to fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring sustainable progress in all aspects.