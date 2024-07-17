Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Urges Speedy Completion of Naini Coal Block Project in Odisha

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has instructed officials to accelerate the completion of the remaining work related to the Naini coal block allotted to the Singareni company in Odisha. During a review meeting with Energy Secretary Ronald Rose, CMD Singareni N Balaram, and other officials at the Secretariat, Vikramarka emphasized the importance of starting coal production from the mine within four months.



The Naini coal block project, the first undertaken by Singareni outside of Telangana, was a key topic of discussion. Vikramarka emphasized that mining operations should enhance the reputation of both the state government and the company while also benefitting the local community. He urged officials to work in collaboration with the Odisha State Forest Department to ensure the timely completion of the project.

"Employment opportunities must be provided to the residents of Niney Block, and a comprehensive R&R package should be implemented. The Odisha Electricity Department should prioritize the construction of the high tension power line. Additionally, the RPDAC meeting should promptly address issues related to rehabilitation and compensation," Vikramarka stated.

Despite the allocation of the Naini coal block to Singareni in 2015, production had been delayed due to the negligence of the previous government. Vikramarka highlighted the Congress government's commitment to resolving these challenges, citing his personal visit to Odisha to discuss the project with the state chief minister.

The directive from Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka underscores the government's determination to expedite the Naini coal block project and maximize its benefits for both Singareni and the local community.