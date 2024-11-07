Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka's Visit to Khammam District: Lays Foundation for Road Works Worth Rs. 8.9 Crore

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, toured the Chintakani and Bonakal mandals. During his visit, he laid the foundation stones for road construction projects worth a total of Rs. 8.9 crore in several villages across the region.

The Deputy CM emphasised the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and ensuring better connectivity in rural areas. These new roads are expected to enhance the quality of life for residents by easing travel and boosting economic activities in the villages.

Bhatti Vikramarka’s visit comes as part of the state's ongoing efforts to improve rural infrastructure, and the road projects are seen as a vital step toward furthering this goal. Local officials and residents expressed their gratitude for the new developments, which are expected to contribute significantly to the region's overall growth.

The Deputy CM highlighted that the government is focused on creating sustainable, long-term improvements in rural areas to support the state’s vision of inclusive development. He also assured the people of Khammam that the government would continue to prioritize the needs of the local communities and work towards their overall welfare.

With these new initiatives, Bhatti Vikramarka’s visit to Khammam has once again demonstrated the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure and improve the living standards of people in the region.