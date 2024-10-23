Desist from politicising god-related issues: Minister

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday has called upon all political parties, organisations, and individuals to refrain from politicising issues related to God and temples in the State.

She emphasised that God transcends politics and is revered by all, highlighting Hyderabad's longstanding tradition of religious harmony and its preservation of the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. Responding to the recent incident at the Muthyalamma Temple, the Minister assured that the State government has taken the matter with the utmost seriousness. The culprits involved were swiftly arrested, and she guaranteed that strict legal action would be enforced to ensure justice.

Surekha condemned attempts by disruptive elements to disturb communal peace and harmony, cautioning opposition parties against turning this issue into a political agenda. She affirmed that the government responded promptly without any delay or negligence, sending officials from the Endowments Department to inspect the temple thoroughly.

The Minister also informed that repair and construction activities at the temple have already commenced on Tuesday. Stressing the government’s commitment to action, she said, "The Congress government is one of action, not mere words. We do not indulge in temple politics like others." Surekha revealed that the Principal Secretary of the Endowments Department has been directed to visit the Muthyalamma Temple on Wednesday for a detailed assessment. She urged both officials and the local community to remain vigilant in safeguarding temples from any further attacks. The Minister concluded by calling on everyone to preserve the religious harmony that Hyderabad has always been known for.