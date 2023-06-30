Details of Komaram Bheem Asifabad Integrated District Collectorate Complex

Live
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday will inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) along with the BRS party office, Superintendent of Police Office, and a children's park besides breaking the ground for a Government Medical College in Asifabad district.
Here are the details of the Komuram Bheem Asifabad Integrated District Collectorate Complex
Site Area: 29.80 Acres
1. Administrative Sanction for IDOC Rs 52.20 Crores
2. Administrative Sanction for Residential Quarters Rs 8.76 Crores
3. Built-up Area of IDOC 1,39,468 Sft
4. Built-up Area of Residential Quarters 24,368 Sft
5. Name of the Contractor M/s. NCCLtd., Hyderabad
6. Cumulative expenditure of IDOC Rs 44.95 Crores
7. Cumulative expenditure of Residential Quarters Rs 5.65 Crores
1. State Chamber -1
2. Staff Room & Waiting Hall for State Chamber-1
3. Collector Chamber 1
4. Additional Collector Chambers-2
5. Collectorate Staff hall -20 persons-1
6. Waiting for Halls-2
7. Admin Officer & Staff-1
8. Mini Conference Hall–25 persons-1
9. Meeting Hall (GF) –300 persons-1
10. Conference Hall - 50 persons 1 on each floor
Departments:
11. Type A Halls - 8Workstations -5 Nos.
12. Type B Halls - 12 Workstations -6 Nos.
13. Type C Halls - 24 Workstations-11 Nos.
14. Type D Halls - 36 Workstations -2 Nos.
15. Type E Halls - 52 Workstations-6 Nos.
16. Record Room-1