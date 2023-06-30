Details of Komaram Bheem Asifabad Integrated District Collectorate Complex

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday will inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) along with the BRS party office, Superintendent of Police Office, and a children's park besides breaking the ground for a Government Medical College in Asifabad district.

Here are the details of the Komuram Bheem Asifabad Integrated District Collectorate Complex

Site Area: 29.80 Acres

1. Administrative Sanction for IDOC Rs 52.20 Crores

2. Administrative Sanction for Residential Quarters Rs 8.76 Crores

3. Built-up Area of IDOC 1,39,468 Sft

4. Built-up Area of Residential Quarters 24,368 Sft

5. Name of the Contractor M/s. NCCLtd., Hyderabad

6. Cumulative expenditure of IDOC Rs 44.95 Crores

7. Cumulative expenditure of Residential Quarters Rs 5.65 Crores

1. State Chamber -1

2. Staff Room & Waiting Hall for State Chamber-1

3. Collector Chamber 1

4. Additional Collector Chambers-2

5. Collectorate Staff hall -20 persons-1

6. Waiting for Halls-2

7. Admin Officer & Staff-1

8. Mini Conference Hall–25 persons-1

9. Meeting Hall (GF) –300 persons-1

10. Conference Hall - 50 persons 1 on each floor

Departments:

11. Type A Halls - 8Workstations -5 Nos.

12. Type B Halls - 12 Workstations -6 Nos.

13. Type C Halls - 24 Workstations-11 Nos.

14. Type D Halls - 36 Workstations -2 Nos.

15. Type E Halls - 52 Workstations-6 Nos.

16. Record Room-1