Develop temple tourism in State, Bhatti tells officials

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said, besides taking special measures for to develop temple tourism in State, steps should be taken to construct cottages for visitors in vacant temple lands. He had a pre-budget review meeting at the Secretariat.

The Deputy CM said there was a wide scope for development of temple tourism in Telangana, which had many temples and shrines. Steps should be taken to ensure that more and more devotees from other States visit the temples.

The Deputy CM suggested to officials to simplify the scheme of providing financial assistance to temples which don’t have much income. Mainly, they should be allowed to boost tourism and tourist circuits with eco-tourism in collaboration with the Forest department. He said plans should be made and implemented to invite domestic and foreign tourists in connection with tribal jataras, like Nagoba and Medaram.

Bhatti Vikramarka said, besides giving utmost priority to conservation of forest wealth and wild animals in State, Ayurveda-related medicinal plantations should be taken up in the agency and forest lands to bring financial benefit to tribals. He said AYUSH department and Ayurvedic medicine companies in State should coordinate marketing medicinal plantations. He said safari and eco-tourism in forest areas were well received by city dwellers; such tourism development projects should be prioritised.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha urged the Deputy CM to ensure Telangana devotees were given priority in Tirumala since a large number of devotees visit the temple.