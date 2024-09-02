Development works to begin this month: MLA Sagar Rao

Mancherial: Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao announced that several development works will commence in the constituency by the end of this month. He made this statement at a press conference held at his residence on Sunday. The works include the construction of a super specialty hospital at the IB site, a flood protection wall at Rallavagu, and the launch of lift irrigation schemes. A” bridge will be built across the Godavari river from Mulkalla to Basanth Nagar at a cost of Rs375 crores. Proposals for the construction of a second overbridge have also been sent to the central government,” he said.

Proposals for the construction of a four-lane road from Srinivasa Gardens to Quarry Road via old Mancherial at a cost of Rs164 crores have also been sent. He assured that loan waivers will be given to farmers, with each farmer receiving a waiver of up to Rs 2 lakhs. He also announced that new ration cards will be issued. The MLA assured that he would be available to the people of the constituency regardless of his position. He warned that encroachment of government lands, grabbing of lakes, and corruption will not be tolerated.

The conference was attended by district Congress committee president Kokkirala Surekha, municipal chairman RaavulaUppalaiah, and other Congress leaders.