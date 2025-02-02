Live
Developments in Gachibowli Prism Pub Shooting Case
Hyderabad police have made progress in the Gachibowli Prism Pub shooting case, recovering three firearms from the accused, Bathula Prabhakar.
Investigations have revealed that Prabhakar had procured these weapons from a gang based in Bihar.
The incident took place when Prabhakar allegedly opened fire at the police inside the pub in an attempt to escape. During the confrontation, a police constable and a few bouncers sustained injuries while trying to apprehend him.
Authorities managed to seize two guns from Prabhakar at the scene, and further investigations led to the recovery of a third weapon. The police are now probing his connections with the Bihar-based arms suppliers and looking into any possible criminal network involved in the case.