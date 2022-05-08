Devotee rush thicks at Yadadri temple

Yadadri: Heavy rush was witnessed at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday morning. The devotees thronged temple to avail the free darshan of two hours. The devotees are also waiting for the VIP darshan for an hour.

On Saturday, Devotees' rush in Yadadri has declined due to exams of intermediate and SSC. Besides exams, increased scorching temperatures has also shown an impact on rush. People from far flung places have been visiting Yadadri since its inauguration. In general, devotees rush will be high at weekends, but on Saturday, a considerable number of devotees were witnessed in the morning and a few devotees were seen around the temple and in queue lines. Devotees informed that it took 10 minutes to have darshan of Swayambhu.

Similarly, BJP MLA Raja Singh, who visited Yadadri expressed his concern over the damage of roads and water entering the temple for light rains.

He remained that BJP said well in advance that temple construction should be done by the efficient engineers

He mocked CM KCR over his sole decisions as a pseudo engineer and asked him about the pity condition of temple.

He questioned CM KCR that crores of money spent for renovation of temples was public money or CM's own money.

Stating, actual quality of works of Yadadri shrine was exposed in recent rains, he informed that the observations made will be brought to the notice of party chief Bandi Sanjay and will appeal for CBI inquiry over irregularities in renovation works of Yadadri temple.