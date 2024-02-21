Devotees can offer jaggery through TS Postal Circle

Hyderabad: The Telangana Postal Circle in collaboration with the Endowments Department is offering the facility for devotees to order for Bangaram (jaggery) during the “SammakkaSaralammaJatara at Medaram in Mulugu district from February 21 to 24.

According to the postal circle officials, offering of bangaram (jaggery) would be performed during Jatara for four days from February 21 to 24 at the temple followed by dispatch of Prasadam. The booking is open from Wednesday and would be available till February 24 in all the post offices. Devotees can avail the service at any post office by filling up the order form and paying the prescribed charges in cash. All the head post offices and sub offices in India would allow the offering of Bangaram (Jaggery) equal to the weight of the devotee at Rs 60 per Kg online through e-payment.

Additionally, Rs 135 will be collected from the devotees across the counter towards the postal charges for the delivery of prasadam through Speed Post. The devotees have been asked to make use of this opportunity and offer bangaram (Jaggery) to SammakkaSaralamma during this MedaramJathara at the convenience of their doorstep.