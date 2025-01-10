Devotees Celebrate Vaikunta Ekadashi with Grand Festivities Across the District.

Gadwal : On the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi, Vaishnava temples across the district witnessed grand celebrations, with devotees queuing up from the early hours for the sacred Uttara Dwara Darshanam. This day, revered by Hindus, drew large crowds to temples, which were vibrant with devotional fervor and spiritual activities.

Vaishnava temples in villages such as Maldakal, Beechupalli, Uttanur, Aiza, Veni, Sompuram, Tanagala, Tupatral, Venkatapuram, Peddadine, Shantinagar, and Vaddepalli were bustling with devotees. The temples echoed with the chanting of Harinama and devotional songs, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere. Special rituals and prayers marked the celebrations, and many temples organized all-night vigils filled with devotional singing and prayers.

According to Hindu belief, Vaikunta Ekadashi is the day when the gates of Vaikunta (heaven) are opened for departed souls. It is also known as Devuthani Ekadashi, as it marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his cosmic slumber. The transition of the Sun from Dakshinayana to Uttarayana is considered highly auspicious, symbolizing the movement from darkness to light. Devotees believe that Lord Vishnu's actions govern cosmic cycles, where his closing eyes signify night, and his awakening signifies day. Similarly, his rest corresponds to Dakshinayana, and his awakening marks Uttarayana.

The day held deep spiritual significance for devotees who sought Lord Vishnu’s blessings for prosperity and salvation. The temples were beautifully decorated, and various rituals were conducted with devotion, drawing thousands of worshippers. Vaikunta Ekadashi continues to be a symbol of unwavering faith and devotion in the hearts of Hindus.



























