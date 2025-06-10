Devotees surge ahead of Jyestabhishekam at Bhadrachalam Temple

The Sri Rama Temple in Bhadrachalam is bracing for an influx of devotees as the Jyestabhishekam Utsavam commences on Tuesday, with today marking the inauguration of the festivities. In light of this event, temple authorities have announced the suspension of the Ramayya Nitya Kalyanam programme, which will give way to the Abhishekam programme on Wednesday.

As the summer holidays draw to a close, the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple has witnessed a significant increase in visitor numbers, particularly over the weekends. Devotees from various parts of the state have converged on the temple, filling the premises with the joyous chanting of Lord Sri Rama's name.

Those seeking darshan have begun queuing since early morning, with the lines for both general and special darshan stretching extensively throughout the day. Temple priests have been performing rituals with golden Tulsi sticks at the foot of the idols of Lakshmana and Sita Rama in the main temple.

Due to the overwhelming turnout, it is reported that the wait for free darshan has reached three hours, while those opting for special darshan face a two-hour wait.