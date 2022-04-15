Devotees throng churches on Good Friday

Hyderabad: Good Friday was observed in many churches of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Friday. Christian community observed the Good Friday with fasting, special mass and prayers. The devotees were seen thronging churches on the occasion remembering the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Fathers, Pastors in many Churches organised special prayers, procession marking Good Friday in the city

Devotees seen in large numbers in every church on the occasion. It is as the result due to halt of festivals due to Covid pandemic in last two years. Keeping the huge rush in mind, the church authorities has also set up digital display for the devotees to observe mass and special prayers on the occasion. In some important and famous churches, a play of crucifixion of Jesus Christ was held.

After two days of Good Friday, Easter is celebrated on Sunday marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.