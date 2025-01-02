Devotees throng temples on first day of NY

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere prevailed across the city on the occasion of the New Year on Wednesday, with a large number of devotees thronging various temples and churches across the city. Special prayers were organised in many temples.

From the early hours of the day, the authorities of temples, mosques, churches and Gurudwaras across Hyderabad began holding special rituals and religious events, praying for a better year for their members and for the prosperity of all people.

Various temples in the city including Peddamma Temple at Jubilee Hills, ISKCON temples at Secunderabad and Hyderabad, Hare Krishna Temple at Banjara Hills, Birla Mandir, Jagannath Temple at Banjara Hills, Ramakrishna Math, Chilkur Balaji Temple were crowded with devotees. They also thronged Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple to seek the divine blessings on the first day of the new year.

A large number of families turned up to attend special prayers that were organised at St Anthony’s Shrine, Mettuguda, All Saints Church, Trimulgherry and Holy Trinity Church, Bolarum on Wednesday. A large number of function halls in Secunderabad area were booked by Christian preachers, who held special prayers on the occasion of the first day of 2025.