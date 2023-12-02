Live
- TTD hailed for launching Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha Homam
- Factual report to be submitted on Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency to high command: Minister Zameer
- SCR to extend special train services
- Vijayawada: 9-day training programme concludes at ALC
- HC issues non-bailable warrants against MPDO & GP secretary for non-compliance of orders
- Uneasy calm on EFLU campus; questions raised over safety of girls
- People looking for right opportunity stumped all: Prof. Kodanda
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ commences at NSTL
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 02 December, 2023
- SCR to temporarily cancel and divert few trains
Just In
DGP Anjani Kumar congratulates police officers
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar congratulated the police officers for successfully coordinating and concluding the Assembly elections...
Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar congratulated the police officers for successfully coordinating and concluding the Assembly elections peacefully. It was a long marathon with many twists and turns, but all is well that ends well, said the official. “The election season concluded very peacefully considering the high pitch and tempo it has generated.
All newly-posted unit officers and young IPS officers, who could not get sufficient time to understand and know the area and challenges, have also done a wonderful job. I also thank the families of the police officers for their support,” said the DGP. He further said that the next task is to ensure the safe custody of EVMs and to maintain peace in the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) areas.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS