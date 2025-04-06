DGP Jitender Orders Crackdown on Fake Seeds and Road Accidents in Gadwal: Focus on Preventive Policing and Public Safety

Gawal: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender, IPS conducted a high-level review meeting with district police officials at the Jogulamba Gadwal Police Headquarters. Addressing crucial law and order issues, he issued firm directives to prevent the influx of fake seeds from neighboring states, especially ahead of the upcoming monsoon season. He stressed that strict vigilance and coordination with agriculture and enforcement agencies were necessary to control this illegal activity which threatens the livelihoods of farmers.

Focus on Repeat Offenders and Road Safety

DGP Dr. Jitender emphasized the importance of opening rowdy and suspect sheets on repeat offenders, particularly those involved in property crimes. He directed district officials to keep a close and continuous watch on known rowdy-sheeters and ensure that individuals from Gadwal do not engage in criminal activities in other districts as well.

He further instructed the police to launch public awareness campaigns on road safety and traffic regulations, in collaboration with the Highway Authority and the Transport Department. The DGP called for preventive action instead of reactive policing, urging officers to identify and address threats before crimes occur. He stressed the need for infrastructure upgrades at accident-prone areas and intensive patrolling to reduce road mishaps.

Review Meeting Highlights

The DGP held the review meeting following the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new building of Dharur Police Station. During the meeting, District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, delivered a PowerPoint presentation detailing law and order maintenance, progress on key cases, services provided to the public, and unique challenges faced by the district police.

The presentation also highlighted the exceptional performance of the police force, the strategies adopted to resolve specific challenges, and the importance of using modern technology to enhance transparency and efficiency in policing.

Dr. Jitender held one-on-one discussions with each Circle Inspector (CI) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), reviewing the status of important cases, crime prevention initiatives, local challenges, and measures to strengthen police-public relations. He offered guidance on resolving local issues efficiently.

Commitment to Modern, Transparent Policing

The DGP reiterated the need for:

Swift investigation and resolution of crimes.

Modernization of policing techniques using technology.

Public engagement to improve trust in law enforcement.

Police welfare initiatives, including healthcare and workplace safety for officers.

He commended the dedication of officers working under difficult conditions and encouraged them to remain steadfast and motivated in their duties.

Key Officials Present:

M. Ramesh, IPS, Managing Director, Telangana Police Housing Corporation

V. Satyanarayana, IPS, IG, Multi-Zone II

L.S. Chauhan, IPS, DIG, Zone-7, Jogulamba

T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, SP, Jogulamba Gadwal District

V. Mogulaiah, DSP

Narender Rao, Armed Forces DSP

Satish Kumar, AO

Circle Inspectors: Ravi Babu, Tanguturi Srinu, Tata Babu, Nageshwar Reddy

Reserve Inspectors: Venkatesh, Harif

All Sub-Inspectors from the district also participated.

This comprehensive review marks a renewed focus on crime prevention, public safety, and professional policing across the Jogulamba Gadwal district as Telangana prepares for the monsoon and addresses emerging law enforcement challenges.